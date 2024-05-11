Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 21,913,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,016,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $105.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

