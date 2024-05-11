Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VDE stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,499. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.