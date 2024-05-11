Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $667,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.53.

MSCI Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.16. 544,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

