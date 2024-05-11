Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $740,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 636,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,051,000 after acquiring an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $250.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,371. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

