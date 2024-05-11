Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. 3,790,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,583. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,434 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

