Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $70.70. 2,398,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

