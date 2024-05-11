Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,359,000 after buying an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.99. 51,447,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

