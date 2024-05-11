Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 24,312 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 656,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 247,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

