Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 580,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

