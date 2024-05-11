Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

