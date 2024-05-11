Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,105 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,932 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

