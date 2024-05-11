Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (LMPMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.30.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

