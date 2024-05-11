Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (LMPMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 12th

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.30.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.