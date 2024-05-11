Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $9,722,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

