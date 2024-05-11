Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legrand Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

