Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Legrand Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.35.
Legrand Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legrand
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.