Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.