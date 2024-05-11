Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 10%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 831,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,256,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 8.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,013 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.