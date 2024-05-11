Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.70. 92,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 107,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

