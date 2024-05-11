Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Position Boosted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares during the quarter. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund accounts for 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,207. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

