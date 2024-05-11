Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 3.72. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,785 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 4.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

