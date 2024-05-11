Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

