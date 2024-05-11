Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 286,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 251,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

