Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.