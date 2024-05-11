Lincoln National Corp Buys 145 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

