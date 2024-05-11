Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 24,977 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of URA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

