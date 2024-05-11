Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,040,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $204.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

