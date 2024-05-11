Lincoln National Corp Has $680,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 1.3 %

Sempra stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

