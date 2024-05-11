Lincoln National Corp Has $685,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

