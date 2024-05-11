Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

