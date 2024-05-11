Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,302 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

