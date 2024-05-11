Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

