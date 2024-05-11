Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after buying an additional 237,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,768,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $322,077,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

