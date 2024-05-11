Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

