Lincoln National Corp Takes $618,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ResMed by 109.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 239,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.03. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $237.26.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

