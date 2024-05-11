Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Liquidity Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 138,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

