Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.14

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $12.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,154,247 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,137,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00486405 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.