Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of LOB opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.63. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

