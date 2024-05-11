LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 45.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LivePerson by 264.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 163,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 131.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

