LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LL

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 171,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.