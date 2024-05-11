LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LL Flooring by 18.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

