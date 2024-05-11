Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

