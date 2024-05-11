LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.00

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.56), with a volume of 3261234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.40 ($2.56).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.21) to GBX 229 ($2.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,067.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,120.60). 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

