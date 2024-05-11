LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Raised to $9.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LXU opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $630.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

