Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 1.7 %

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 66,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,301. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.95 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.36%. Research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

