Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 188,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,007. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

