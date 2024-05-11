Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of LUM stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$241.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.63.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

