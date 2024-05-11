Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
