Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. Research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.