M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 30.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:MDC remained flat at $62.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

