MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.94 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at $615,881,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,881,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,605 shares of company stock worth $55,190,975 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

