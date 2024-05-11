MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million.

MacroGenics Stock Down 77.4 %

MacroGenics stock traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 34,882,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,072. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $99,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.