Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 48.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,454. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

